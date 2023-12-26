Sprint cyclist in rush to change course of successful track career

After spending most of her life watching the sprinters of her sport, endurance track cyclist Lauren Perry has decided it's time to join them.
All too familiar with gruelling events lasting hours, the resilient Launceston rider is suddenly facing alternatives that can be over in seconds.
Such radical changes of direction are not advisable on crowded velodromes, but Perry and her state and national coaches believe she has the attributes to fill a void in the national program and reopen international doors for the two-time junior world champion.
"The best way I've described it to people is I've gone from being a marathon runner to being a 100-metre sprinter," said Perry, who began the change at last week's national track championships and will continue at the Tasmanian Carnival series.
"I always looked up to riders like Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch because I thought sprinters were so cool - in my eyes they were the greatest sports people on the planet but I was just a rider who rode all day rather than really quickly for a short amount of time.
"I believe it's possible because as an endurance rider my strength was always my sprint. When I was on my best form I was competitive with our sprinters so I think putting my whole focus into sprinting, I believe I can be competitive in that field. It's just going to take a little while to be winning races again. I will probably cop a few hard results early on with a lot of lessons rather than results. But it's super exciting."
The 27-year-old's Tasmanian Institute of Sport coach Matt Gilmore said the transition had been discussed for a couple of years.
A decade after winning two junior world titles, Perry was realising a national endurance squad spot was looking increasingly less likely just as the track program was hunting for a third-wheel specialist in the team sprint.
The recently-retired McCulloch had become female sprint coach and was keen to explore Perry as an option for the role which involves following teammates for two laps before seeing the team to the line solo.
"We have not fielded a team in the event for a couple of years and there are not too many that can ride third wheel in Australia," Gilmore explained.
"Lauren was always teetering between endurance and sprint even back in under-19s. She has always had a good turn of speed.
"One of the hardest things she will find is getting on the wheel because it is quite an explosive event.
"It's a nice project but not going to happen overnight. It will take 12 months to put something on the board and explore what possibilities come from that."
Perry said it was a difficult decision.
"It kind of felt like I was ending my career. I still had belief that I could achieve something in endurance and when things were going well I knew I could be in the top five or six girls which is the group they would send.
"Endurance is all I've known and after doing it for 17 years of my life the basics are very well ingrained in me.
"It's a bit stressful because I'm not very good at this new thing and I've given up the thing I was good at and there's no guarantee that this will take me to world championships or Olympics. It's a big gamble."
The Launceston-born 11-time national champion and World Cup gold medallist had a daunting initiation.
"I walked into the velodrome for my first sprint session and at the same time we had an endurance camp going on which I was supposed to be at.
"It was a strange feeling to walk past my comfort zone and the people and program I know so well into this new area at the other end of the track with a bunch of new faces and totally new program, not having a clue what I'm doing and having to learn a new position on my bike. I literally just felt like a new kid at school.
"Sprint training is a completely different stimulus to endurance and I thought why not give it a go while I still have the passion and Australia really needs that third wheel in team sprint. It put a new fire in my belly to go out and try and achieve something different.
"I still love racing my bike and am not ready to be done with that."
Perry sought the counsel of Queenslander Kristina Clonan who made the same transition and went on to win time trials at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton and 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"She said 'Will you regret that you never did it?' Would it eat away at me not knowing if I could have been a good sprinter?" Perry said.
"I think it would because it already has for years. I've always wanted to know whether I'd be good enough to do it and now I'm about to find out.
"The kierin was always my favourite event to watch. I always wanted to do stuff behind Matt on the motorbike because I just wanted to go fast and when I was competing I would always stay at the track to watch the sprint stuff."
The transition to sprint means Perry has had to finish her road commitments and from January will be based with McCulloch in Queensland as opposed to Girona in Spain from where she rode with the UAE Development Team on the European road circuit last year
"She is as invested in this as I am so I feel I can't let her down," Perry said of McCulloch.
The long-term priority will be to qualify Australia a place in the team sprint for the track world championships in Ballerup, Denmark, next October, but before then Perry has some more familiar venues to grace.
She plans to ride carnivals in Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie. "I'd really like to win the Burnie Wheel," she said. "I won there as an under-17 in the same year as Will Robinson and really want to add the elite race."
