Popular principal named West Tamar's citizen of the year

Former Riverside Primary School principal Jane Bovill is West Tamar Council's citizen of the year.
Mrs Bovill wrapped up a four-decade teaching career in December when she called time on a 12-year stint at Tasmania's biggest primary school.
On Wednesday night, she received the top gong at West Tamar's Australia Day awards night.
The 2012 Tasmanian principal of the year was also recognised with the mayor's award, ensuring she took out two of the six awards on offer.
"I'm very proud to have worked [at Riverside]," Mrs Bovill told The Examiner in December.
"And also to have improved outcomes for whatever school community I've been a part of.
"I have a little piece of my heart at every school I've been at and I'm going to have a piece at Riverside too."
Volunteer firefighter Emily Britton was named young citizen of the year.
The 24-year-old has served the Glengarry and Gravelly Beach brigades since March 2015, and also volunteers with West Tamar SES and St John's Ambulance.
"Emily has already dedicated more time to her local communities than most and is always a friendly, caring face to many people in their time of need," a council statement read.
Former Riverside High School track and field star Isabella Wing was named young sportsperson of the year after shining on the national stage in 2023.
The teenager, who holds many state records, won gold in the under-17 heptathlon and silver in the under-17 100m hurdles at April's junior track and field nationals.
West Tamar Community Carols took out community event of the year.
A collaborative effort from groups including Tamar Valley Christian Church, Exeter Show Society, Rotary Club of Exeter and Rural Youth, the event began in 2020 and has grown from year to year.
"The best part is, it's still a free public event," council's statement read.
Community group of the year went to a volunteer parent group called CLFC Champions.
"[They] work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure families at the Beaconsfield Child and Family Learning Centre feel included, supported and welcome."
Wednesday's awards ceremony also saw 13 new conferees receive Australian citizenship.
The group hailed from seven different countries - the UK, Malaysia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Colombia, India and Nepal.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl welcomed the new citizens and thanked award winners for their contributions.
"Our award winners represent hard work and selflessness, often over a number of years, and reflect true Australian values," Ms Holmdahl said.
"On behalf of the West Tamar Council and our community, I thank them most sincerely for their contributions."
