The 2023 Tasmanian Track and Field Championships was in full flight on Saturday as the state's best men and women battled it out at the Northern Athletics Centre in St Leonards.
With a total of 849 entries at the event, there was never a boring minute as athletes competed in disciplines ranging from pole vault to steeplechase.
North-West Athletic Club's Chelsea Scolyer produced a remarkable 100-metre sprint time, with her 11.71-second dash earning her the Tasmanian under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-20 record.
