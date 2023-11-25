Jane Bovill retires after four decades in education

Jane Bovill never really left school.
She went from student to teacher to deputy to principal, and now, after 44 years, she finally considers herself graduated.
All it took was retiring.
On Friday, Mrs Bovill called time on what was a decorated and rewarding four-decade career in a ceremony attended by colleagues and students at Riverside Primary School.
In the final few days of her time at Riverside - where she spent 12 years at what is the state's largest primary school - the former principal reflected on education as a matter of making a difference in people's lives, whether that be the teachers' or students'.
"I'm very proud to have worked here, and also to have improved outcomes for whatever school community I've been a part of," said Mrs Bovill.
"I have a little piece of my heart at every school I've been at and I'm going to have a piece at Riverside too."
Mrs Bovill began her close to half a century of working in education after studying at the Tasmanian College of Advanced Education, first as a teacher before she found her desire to take on leadership roles.
"I could see leaders who were inspirational, who supported their staff and built cultures of professional learning," she said.
"It was my belief that I could make a difference by joining them."
Moving into senior teaching roles at Punchbowl and Longford primary schools, she soon took on an assistant principal position at Summerdale before tenures as principal at Waverley and St Leonards.
There, she forged her ethos of connecting the school with the wider community.
"You know, it's a team that you create which includes not only the people who are employed as teachers or non-teaching staff, it's the community that works with you," she said.
And, like the exemplars of primary education before her, Mrs Bovill learnt the lesson of what it means to be a good principal: a balance of professionalism with joy.
The professionalism won her a Principal of the Year Award in 2012, and an ACEL Tasmania Excellence in Educational Leadership award this year - though she will always modestly tell anyone who'll listen that schools are about everyone but the principal.
And the highlights of her career certainly speak to the joyous half of her principal persona, particularly her time at Riverside, where she would do things like dance in end of year videos or dress up for Book Week as the likes of Cruella de Vil or The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar.
"Schools that have a bit of fun, that aren't just schoolwork, are much more successful," Mrs Bovill said.
In the weeks leading up to her retirement, she was also reminded of the importance of her school's pedagogical approach and how, even the smallest thing on her and her staff's part, could change the course of a child's life.
Past students reached out to send well wishes, and many extolled the impact that her role had on them, like a returning student who arrived in tow with the Speaker of the House of Representatives earlier this year.
"He told me a school trip at St Leonard's inspired him to go into politics, and another student reached out and told me that because we promoted science, she became a meteorologist," Mrs Bovill said.
"There was also a tricky student who came and thanked us for believing in him who now has his apprenticeship and that was such a touching message.
"Sometimes you don't even know what an impact you have on people, and not just me, our team of people."
Now at the end of her four-decades as an educator, Mrs Bovill said she was proud to be leaving with her school in the place it was, and that now was time for someone else to come in and take up the opportunity to guide it forwards.
"I'm so very proud, so very proud," she said.
"Anyone, any principal, who is able to work in the really dedicated, professional learning cultures that I did, where there's a commitment to the shared responsibility of students, is very lucky."
