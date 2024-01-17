The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What the government is doing to prevent a biosecurity disaster

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 17 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Biosecurity Advisory Committee chair Felicity Richards, Biosecurity Tasmania general manager Rae Burrows, Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer and Tasfarmers interim chief executive Alistair Cameron. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Biosecurity Advisory Committee chair Felicity Richards, Biosecurity Tasmania general manager Rae Burrows, Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer and Tasfarmers interim chief executive Alistair Cameron. Picture by Phillip Biggs

To ensure potential foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks within Tasmanian livestock communities are traced as quickly as possible, the federal and state governments will introduce mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) by January 1, 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.