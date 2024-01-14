The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'No way of knowing' cost of power price cap as bill shock continues: Minister

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 14 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor MLC Luke Edmunds with pensioners Peter and Robyn Miller, who claimed they had to make sacrifices to ensure the lights stayed on. Picture supplied
Labor MLC Luke Edmunds with pensioners Peter and Robyn Miller, who claimed they had to make sacrifices to ensure the lights stayed on. Picture supplied

Rising prices, particularly when it comes to power bills, continue to put pressure on Tasmanians prompting another call for capped power prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.