Continuity, growth and a government in waiting: What leaders pledge for 2024

Although we all make them, even politicians, it can often be hard to keep a new year's resolution.
Here's what the leaders of the government, opposition and crossbench said their plans were for 2024.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has helmed the government through a particularly turbulent year, one marked by the collapse of a parliamentary majority, the loss of his father, and the fall of regional icon Kenny the Kennebec.
Mr Rockliff said in 2024, he and the government would continue working to create a brighter future for young Tasmanians.
"What excites me most is to see young people get in and have a go as they can see their future in Tasmania," he said.
"So therefore in 2024 my focus will be to continue to deliver on our long-term plan to make Tasmania the best place to live, work and raise a family.
"I look forward to building on our strong foundation for more affordable homes, backing in business to support economic growth and creating even more job opportunities.
"Importantly for me also is carving out some special time with family and friends including getting the Big Spud 'Kenny' back in his rightful position."
Deputy premier Michael Ferguson
Deputy premier Michael Ferguson said events in 2023 had prompted much thought on his part - contrasting how great the Tasmanian lifestyle was with conflicts that continue to ravage Europe and the Middle East.
He said 2024 would be about improving the lives of others, in a personal capacity through giving to charity but also by working to improve the lives Tasmanians as deputy premier and treasurer.
"We've come so far since the previous era, but our focus must remain positively on our future while others continue to talk us down," Mr Ferguson said.
"Making sure that people can achieve secure and well paid employment as part of a strong and growing economy, and delivering the modern infrastructure we need and deserve for our future are just some of the priorities that remain top of my agenda as part of the Liberal team in 2024.
"As Treasurer, I will not miss a single opportunity to pressure the federal government to work with us to protect our island economy at a time of significant economic headwinds."
Although the next election - scheduled for 2025 - is yet to be called, Rebecca White and the Tasmanian Labor Party have finished 2023 laying the groundwork for it.
Ms White said the coming year would be all about showing Tasmanians Labor was willing and ready to take the reins after a decade in opposition.
"As a part of our Right Priorities Plan we aim to directly address the big issues facing Tasmanians," she said.
"We commit to legislate a cap on power prices to ease the cost of living, immediately provide more health care services across our 18 regional hospitals and build more houses and provide more homes for Tasmanians through our Build to Rent scheme and our expansion of MyHome.
"We will also work to implement the 191 recommendations from the commission of inquiry.
"Our new year's resolution in parliament is to show Tasmania an alternative government that can do the job of governing for all Tasmanians."
Rosalie Woodruff has led the Tasmanian Greens for six months, and looking to the new year she said 2024 was the time to build the party's profile.
Seats like Bass and Braddon are in her party's sights, and Dr Woodruff said she planned to demonstrate to younger Tasmanians there was a viable alternative to the two major parties.
Dr Woodruff said she would also try to find a balance between her personal and professional lives as she continued campaigning for housing, the environment, and sustainable jobs.
"As a local MP my focus has always been working hard for my community, but since I've become the Greens' leader I've been even busier," she said.
"In 2024 I want to be a strong voice for this beautiful island and everyone who lives here, while I also make time for the personal parts of my life - walks in the bush with my family, swimming in the Huon River with my dog, listening to new music with my daughters.
"Maybe I'll even get around to finishing the crochet rug I started two years ago!"
