The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's building approvals data shows huge drop, Labor says

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 12 2024 - 6:51am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad on Tasmania's building approvals data. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Shane Broad on Tasmania's building approvals data. Picture by Phillip Biggs

New data shows new home building approvals in Tasmania continue to move in the wrong direction, something Labor says will worsen the state's affordability and rental crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.