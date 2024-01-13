Ready, set, dance! Preschoolers put on their dancing shoes for fitness and fun

If your little one loves to dance, rock, pop and lock, Dance Academy 34's newest program may be the perfect jumping off point to start the journey into dance.
The studio held an open day on Saturday, January 13, where families were invited to come along and try out an innovative program designed to introduce preschool age children to the world of dance.
Dance Academy 34 studio owner Maddy Pentland said the new program Ready Set Dance was tailor made for children aged two to five, both boys and girls.
"We're really excited to now offer Ready Set Dance as a part of our curriculum in 2024," Ms Pentland said.
"It's the biggest preschool dance program in Australia, and so we're the first people to bring that to Launceston.
"The dance program is a combo class of jazz, tap, hip hop, singing and music and a whole lot of fun."
Besides being extremely cute, Ms Pentland said learning to dance helps improve children's muscles, bones and emotional health.
"Dancing helps children to develop their confidence as they try new things, it helps them develops physical coordination, and it encourages creativity," Ms Pentland said.
"And the safe and educational environment encourages students to develop as dancers as well as personally, with a focus on creating new friendships."
The dance studio also offers Ready Set Acro - a collaborative acrobatic program developed with industry leader Acrobatic Arts, and is specifically designed for preschoolers.
Ms Pentland said so far, there had been very positives responses to the new programs.
"This is our first day of running it today, but so far had really positive feedback from the parents, and really good engagement from our students as well, which has been great," she said.
"It's just been a great way to sort of give people an idea of what they can expect from us and get to meet the teachers."
