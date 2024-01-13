The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ready, set, dance! Preschoolers put on their dancing shoes for fitness and fun

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 13 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Goss tries out the Ready Set Dance program at Dance Academy 34. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Madeline Goss tries out the Ready Set Dance program at Dance Academy 34. Picture by Phillip Biggs

If your little one loves to dance, rock, pop and lock, Dance Academy 34's newest program may be the perfect jumping off point to start the journey into dance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.