Council CEO recruitment costs 'far outweighed' by benefits

The cost of hiring a new chief executive officer at the City of Launceston council will remain under wraps for now, although mayor Matthew Garwood said the benefits "far outweigh that investment".
Consultants LG Services Group, who claim a 99 per cent success rate at filling executive vacancies, have been hired at an as-yet unknown cost to scout the new chief executive.
The mayor said using external consultants was standard practice, and strongly recommended by the Auditor General in a 2021 review of local government.
This said "not all elected members have the experience or the skills required to conduct effective recruitment ... or performance assessment processes" and external consultants meant correct procedures were followed.
Cr Garwood said the total bill to ratepayers would no be known until the end of the campaign, but finding the right candidate was worth the money.
"The benefits of utilising experts in local government executive recruitment far outweigh that investment, as noted by the Auditor General," he said.
"The chief executive officer role is a position of great responsibility. It requires skillsets in strategic planning, good governance, policy creation and expertise in a wide variety of state and national legislation.
"The right appointment will put our city on a positive path for the future."
The chief executive is the only council employee appointed directly by councillors, and Cr Garwood said "all councillors have had the opportunity to be part of the recruitment process".
The Examiner understands four councillors attended a briefing held by the agency, while others had the opportunity to provide feedback in writing.
