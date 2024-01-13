The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council CEO recruitment costs 'far outweighed' by benefits

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 14 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All councillors have had "the opportunity" to be part of the recruitment process for a new chief executive officer. File picture
All councillors have had "the opportunity" to be part of the recruitment process for a new chief executive officer. File picture

The cost of hiring a new chief executive officer at the City of Launceston council will remain under wraps for now, although mayor Matthew Garwood said the benefits "far outweigh that investment".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.