The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Two Gorge entries closed, Council expects high summer numbers regardless

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrances to Cataract Gorge via Cataract Walk and Hillside Crescent are closed, but Council still expects high visitation. Picture by Paul Scambler
The entrances to Cataract Gorge via Cataract Walk and Hillside Crescent are closed, but Council still expects high visitation. Picture by Paul Scambler

Two of the main entryways to Cataract Gorge will be closed through January this year, but City of Launceston doesn't expect visitor numbers will be affected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.