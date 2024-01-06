Two Gorge entries closed, Council expects high summer numbers regardless

Two of the main entryways to Cataract Gorge will be closed through January this year, but City of Launceston doesn't expect visitor numbers will be affected.
The council is predicting high visitation to the city's number one tourist attraction despite the closure of both the Cataract Walk track and Hillside Crescent road until at least February 2.
Hillside Crescent will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, February 2, between Bourke Street and Canning Street during the second stage of the road's $1.2m upgrade.
The road is the main thoroughfare for the West Launceston access to First Basin and for West Launceston residents to reach the CBD - but Council says a detour via Connaught Crescent will be in place for motorists visiting the Gorge.
Normal vehicle access to Hillside Crescent will be restored in time for Sacred Heart School reopens on February 1.
The Cataract Walk also remains inaccessible, having been closed since early July after part of a privately-owned retaining wall at a property 40m above the walking track gave way.
"While there are currently some temporary changes to pedestrian and road access into the First Basin, we're expecting a fantastic summer at the iconic Cataract Gorge," Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"We're eager to ensure visitors to Launceston understand the Gorge itself remains open for everyone to enjoy this summer."
Remediation works are currently underway on Cataract Walk, meaning pedestrian access to the First Basin from the CBD is currently restricted to Zig-Zag track - a hard-graded walking track accessed via Bridge Road.
The Gorge is accessible by vehicle through the Connaught Crescent detour and the Gorge Road in Trevallyn, and a free City of Launceston Tiger Bus visits the tourist hotspot three times per day over summer.
"The Cataract Gorge is an amazing natural destination only a short distance from Launceston's CBD, and we hope both locals and visitors have a blast there during the warmer months," Cr Garwood said.
