Council starts nation-spanning search for its new chief executive

The City of Launceston council has launched a nationwide, potentially international, search for its new chief executive officer.
Sydney-based LG Services Group - which claims a more than 35-year history of executive recruitment, and a 99-per-cent success rate - has been contracted to scout for the new head of the council's administration branch.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said councillors were seeking a 'can do' leader who would fill a critical role at the council.
"The position requires oversight of the day-to-day operations of our organisation, collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders and community members, liaison with other tiers of government and much more," he said.
"We'll seek candidates from across Australia, and even globally, but we'll also welcome applicants who already work for the City of Launceston in a different capacity and who may be wishing to take the next step in their career."
Information about the role and how to apply is available on the council's careers website, at www.launceston.tas.gov.au/Council/Careers.
The deadline for applications is 9am, February 12 and the successful candidate will be appointed by councillors per the Local Government Act 1993.
The vacancy at the City of Launceston council came after outgoing chief executive Michael Stretton announced he would leave the council in November 2023.
He was first appointed to the role in 2017, and councillors unanimously endorsed his reappointment for another four years in July, 2022.
Mr Stretton will start as the chief executive at Hobart City Council at the end of January.
