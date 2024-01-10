The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council starts nation-spanning search for its new chief executive

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 11 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Launceston council has formally started the process to replace chief executive officer Michael Stretton, who is headed to Hobart City Council. File picture
The City of Launceston council has formally started the process to replace chief executive officer Michael Stretton, who is headed to Hobart City Council. File picture

The City of Launceston council has launched a nationwide, potentially international, search for its new chief executive officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.