Why women are the future of Tasmanian politics

I have this belief that women are more trustworthy than men, more resilient, more diplomatic, mentally tougher and stronger and far more reliable.
Women are less likely to fall for their own invincibility, less likely to believe their own rhetoric, more adept at negotiating outcomes and far less likely to get tangled up in clashes of egos.
Of course it wouldn't be uniform.
I've met women who favour power over results and all that comes with it in terms of ego driven belligerence.
But generally I would back women any day to get better outcomes than the typical alpha male.
So, that's my preamble to why we need more women in parliament.
We need more women because the blokes have been perpetuating incompetence in public life, and in government they leave it to female leaders like Lara Giddings and Kristine Keneally in NSW to clean up and then take the rap in the inevitable election loss.
Slightly more than half our national population are women, but only 45 per cent of the Tasmanian Parliament are women, less than 40 per cent in our House of Representatives while marginally better at 56 per cent in the Senate.
In the British House of Commons it's 35 per cent and in the US House of Representatives 29 per cent.
I take heart that in the Legislative Council independent women have four of the 15 seats, the Libs three and Labor one.
In the House of Assembly the Libs only have one woman out of 10 members now that Elise Archer and Lara Alexander jumped ship.
Labor is bristling with six women out of nine MPs while the Greens and independent benches have three.
Still, it means only 10 out of 25 MPs in the House of Assembly are women and six of these are Labor.
I refuse to believe the Liberal Party has done enough recruitment work to find only two women worth bankrolling, and now only one with Madeleine Ogilvie.
Try harder.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has 43.3 per cent women in his ministry while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has 35 per cent.
I am not a convert to Labor's affirmative action policy where quotas take precedence over merit, but I've started to wonder why there is a gender gap at all, let alone the argument that women get paid less than men.
In the state election, whenever it is held, the stodgy conservatives in the Liberal Party, you know, the crazies who keep a photo of Donald Trump under their pillow, will have to suck it up and endorse more women, not because they need to pay lip service to sisters doing it for themselves, but because women deserve party endorsement.
Women are a far surer bet than the guys, all trussed up in their suits and their patronising tolerance of gender equality.
I will go out on a limb here and say in my coverage of politics over the past 40 years I've seen more males patronise women voters than not.
In times past if you entered the offices of male MPs in Canberra the girl at the front desk was straight out of a beauty pageant.
Many years ago some female staff at Parliament House in Canberra admitted to journalists that each sitting day they would meet in the gallery and decide who they would sleep with that night.
I'm sure that is not the case today.
I suppose I'm saying that sexism is not dead in Australian politics.
That, the selection of women at pre-selection time is more about appearances than substance.
The state Libs have one woman in the House of Assembly.
They shouldn't be trying to correct this imbalance for appearance's sake.
They should be encouraging female participation because I think after all this time, it's better value for money.
I remember years ago beholding male politicians taking a female candidate on a tour of the electorate and she was put in the back seat.
The late Vanessa Goodwin eventually won a seat in state parliament and established herself as one of the best MPs we've ever seen.
Back then she was put in her place.
In the Legislative Council we have a formidable contingent of female independent MLCs.
Rosemary Armitage, Ruth Forrest, Tania Rattray and Meg Webb would buy and sell a host of male counterparts.
I would happily go to war beside the six Labor MHAs: Bec White, Jen Butler, Anita Dow, Janie Finlay, Ella Haddad and Michelle O'Byrne because they know their stuff and they won't be pushed around.
When I think of the guys I think of spin, delay, lies, betrayal.
All the things the guys are good at.
In the US former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has progressed from obscurity to a serious contender for the Republican nomination, although she probably won't beat Trump because all the crazies in the GOP love him.
I suggest the state Libs get their skates on.
In evolutionary terms I think the future is women in Tasmanian politics.
