The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News

New nickname a winner as Terry 'Pop' Fraser turns 100

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
January 3 2024 - 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Fraser celebrates his 100th birthday with daughter Yvonne Colgrave, granddaughter Sam Smith, and daughters Bridget Smith and Angela Pulford. Picture by Paul Scambler
Terry Fraser celebrates his 100th birthday with daughter Yvonne Colgrave, granddaughter Sam Smith, and daughters Bridget Smith and Angela Pulford. Picture by Paul Scambler

Not everyone earns a new nickname in their late 90s, but Terry Fraser is one of a kind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.