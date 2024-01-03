New nickname a winner as Terry 'Pop' Fraser turns 100

Not everyone earns a new nickname in their late 90s, but Terry Fraser is one of a kind.
Three years since moving to Uniting AgeWell at Kings Meadows, the man now known fondly as 'Pop' celebrated a huge milestone.
His 100th birthday began with an onslaught of cards, balloons, and a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' that began in the corridor long before his room.
His three daughters and many friends were on hand to celebrate, and his son was due to arrive from New Zealand on Thursday.
"He's been a very good Dad - he always put me to work and taught me to work hard," middle daughter Yvonne said.
"There's been great memories with Dad - I can't imagine life without him."
Mr Fraser grew up with three brothers on the North-West Coast, where his parents owned the Waratah shop.
He moved to Henry Street, Ravenswood in his late teens and met his wife, Bev, at a dance at St Ailbe's Hall.
They both worked at Patons and Baldwins, and spent 44 years together - "no arguments, no nothing" - before her passing in 1994.
Their family has kept expanding over the years to now include nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
His son is the last of the Fraser line, but his granddaughter named her son Fraser in his honour.
Mr Fraser's granddaughter Samantha Smith reflected on many special hours sharing sandwiches and movies at his home, while eldest daughter Angela recalled his love and care as a father.
"When I was nine and I was in hospital, every morning Dad used to catch me a flounder and I used to have that for breakfast for as long as I can remember," she said.
"He's been a fantastic father and great grandfather and I'm so proud of him."
A good badminton player in his younger days, Mr Fraser loved to back a horse and retains a fondness for jockeys Damien Oliver and Jim Cassidy.
Reflecting on a milestone that few Tasmanians reach, Mr Fraser concluded that an outdoor lifestyle may have worked in his favour.
"I was mostly outside, doing bush work - I was never working inside," he said.
"I'm happy in the bush, I always was - trees, birds, everything."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.