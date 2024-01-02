New 3x2m artwork a tribute to Door of Hope building's history

A new 3x2m print has taken up residence at Door of Hope to mark the centenary of the Patons and Baldwins building.
Titled 'Shift Change 1930s', the image hangs inside the lounge near the Glen Dhu Street entrance, and shows workers streaming out of the mill.
The image was selected from a set of four photos via a public vote ahead of November's 100-year celebrations.
Door of Hope project manager Phenton Gardam said the detail in the photo was "quite remarkable".
"It is a tribute to the quality of the original image and the digital enhancement done by Think and Taylor Made Signs," Mr Gardam said.
"We are delighted with the choice.
"It is a reminder of both the numbers of people who worked in the mill, and the historic nature of our heritage-listed building."
The huge South Launceston building, which was also known as Coats Patons, operated as a textile mill until 1997.
It employed nearly 2500 workers at its peak in the 1960s.
In 2003, Door of Hope Christian Church moved into the building, which has since become home to family centres, gyms, cafes, and Gourlay's Sweet Factory.
