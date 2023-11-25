Launceston comes together to celebrate 100 years of this iconic building

For 100 years, the building originally housing British textile company Patons and Baldwins Ltd (later Coats Patons Ltd), has sat at Glen Dhu Street, overlooking the city of Launceston.
Covering an area of 10 acres, the building was once home to one of the largest mills of its type in the southern hemisphere and was the state's largest employer of women.
Now, the building is home to the Door of Hope church and is a vibrant community hub.
The Launceston community came together on Saturday, November 25, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historic red brick building that once employed thousands of Tasmanians.
Ex-Coats Patons employee Avery Harwood has collected more than 1600 photographs of the mill and its workers, as well as many pieces of significant memorabilia.
"I started collecting when I was working here, and I've continued and picked up quite a lot of items over time," Mr Harwood said.
"It's important that the history is kept alive.
"Lots of people agree that it was a nice place to work.
"I think that a lot of people in this room would agree if it was still going, we'd still work here."
Mr Harwood's family was one of many multi-generational families employed by the mill.
"My dad, my uncle, my mum, and even my wife worked here," he said.
"I started here in '86. Back then, it was very family-oriented.
"A lot of people had their families work here, on-site, or in different departments.
"I have my uncle Harold John "Nutsy" Harwood's watch that he was given for working here over 40 years.
"My son has my dad, Robert Gordon Harwood's watch, so that's pretty special."
However, during the 1970s, production at the mill slowed as demand for fine wool decreased worldwide.
Staff numbers were reduced, and by the start of the 1980s, fewer than 600 people were employed.
In 1997, Coats Patons closed the doors of its Launceston factory.
In 2003, Door of Hope officially opened, celebrating its first church service in the new building on November 29.
Mr Harwood said it was nice to see the once-empty building filled with people again.
"It would be a shame to see it all lost and gone," he said.
"It's good to see new life breathed into the place."
The centenary celebrations included spinning and weaving demonstrations, yarn bombing, live music, and the unveiling of a 3 metre by 2.4 metre historic photo of the mill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.