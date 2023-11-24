Locked up for 20 years, Coats Patons signage back for 100th birthday

If you thought the giant 'Coats Patons' letters that once adorned the Door of Hope building were gone, you're in for a welcome surprise.
The signage has been pulled out of storage and will feature in the building's 100-year celebrations on Saturday.
"It's really nice to have an excuse to bring them out and show them off again," Door of Hope project manager Phenton Gardam said.
"They've been gathering dust in the basement for ages but we thought 'this is a great opportunity to pull them out'. It's the first time in 20 years for people to see them.
"For lots of people they were there for about 30 or 40 years, so very much a part of the scenery."
Originally known as Patons and Baldwins, the South Launceston spinning mill was renamed Coats and Patons following a merger in the early 1960s.
At its peak in 1967, it employed 2247 people.
The factory closed in 1997 and was bought by Door of Hope Christian Church in 2001.
Having relocated from Frederick Street in 2003, the church will celebrate 20 years of services at the Door of Hope building on Sunday.
The building has undergone many renovations over the past two decades to now also house gyms, cafes, dance studios and activity centres.
"One of the things I love to do is take people on a tour," Mr Gardam said.
"At the moment we kind of focus on all the things we still have to do, but when you walk around and say 'there's this and there's that' you go wow, this all happened in 20 years. It's quite amazing."
About 500 people are expected to attend Saturday's celebrations, which will run from 10am to 4pm.
There will be a Coats Patons-shaped cake, guest speakers, and the unveiling of 3x2m historic photograph that will go on permanent display in the building.
"We're trying to make it both a reunion and reflection on the history, but making it a family day as well," Mr Gardam said.
"If kids come along there's activities in the children's playground and LexFun have some of their jumping castles out, so it's not just the historical thing, it's good for families as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.