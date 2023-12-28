The Examiner
The community come together for Christmas Day luncheons

Paul Scambler
Paul Scambler
December 28 2023 - 11:08am
The community came together for Christmas day luncheons at the IGA Launceston City Community Christmas Lunch at the Door of Hope and for St Vincent's Christmas dinner in Launceston's Civic Square.

