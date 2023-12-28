The community come together for Christmas Day luncheons

The community came together for Christmas day luncheons at the IGA Launceston City Community Christmas Lunch at the Door of Hope and for St Vincent's Christmas dinner in Launceston's Civic Square.
The lunch featured a Christmas buffet of three meats, veg and sweets, with food supplied by IGA and volunteers from organisations like St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania, Launceston City Mission, The Launceston Benevolent Society, CatholicCare and The Salvation Army.
The event was founded to allow families and individuals to connect, provide encouragement and build community over lunch on Christmas Day.
Also, in Launceston's Civic Square, another 50-odd takeaway lunches were served from the Vinnies van for those who couldn't attend the Community Christmas Lunch.
St Vincent de Paul's community and van coordinator Rodney Spinks said it was essential to cater to those who could not make it to Door of Hope or prefer not to mix in with a bigger gathering.
"It's giving them something a little bit special for Christmas Day ... it'll be the same lunch we serve at the Door of Hope."
Photographers Phillip Biggs and Rod Thompson met up with these people.
