Were you at the Scottsdale High School celebration dinner? Check out our pics

Graduates from Scottsdale High School enjoyed their Celebration Dinner at the Scottsdale Recreation Ground Football Clubrooms.
Scottsdale High School has approximately 320 students from Years 7-12 and is situated in north east Tasmania. The school draws on students living in such locations as Scottsdale, Ringarooma, Branxholm, Derby, Nabowla and Bridport.
The Examiner will publish a special feature on December 22 to celebrate this year's high school leavers.
