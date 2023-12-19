The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Were you at the Riverside High year 10 celebration dinner? Check out our pics

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
December 19 2023 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Our photographer Paul Scambler was on duty to capture the happy moments from his year's Riverside High year 10 celebration dinner at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.