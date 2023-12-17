The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'It's out of order': Councillors quarrel over code of conduct matter

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The final Northern Midlands Council meeting for 2023 had a brief descent into disorder while a councillor's suspension was discussed. File picture
The final Northern Midlands Council meeting for 2023 had a brief descent into disorder while a councillor's suspension was discussed. File picture

The fallout from the suspension of a Northern Tasmanian councillor continues to be felt, with a brief descent into disorder at a recent meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.