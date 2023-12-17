'It's out of order': Councillors quarrel over code of conduct matter

The fallout from the suspension of a Northern Tasmanian councillor continues to be felt, with a brief descent into disorder at a recent meeting.
A report and finding by a code of conduct panel against Andrew McCullagh was set to be tabled at the Northern Midlands Council's final meeting of the year.
However after Mr McCullagh lodged an appeal at the Hobart Magistrates Court the item was withdrawn from agenda papers.
Instead, mayor Mary Knowles read a letter from general manager Des Jennings, addressed to all councillors.
This detailed the sanctions imposed on Mr McCullagh, but did not include the details of the code of conduct determination.
As Cr Knowles read the letter she was interrupted by councillors Paul Terrett and Matthew Brooks who claimed it was "out of order".
"I believe that the director (of local government) has requested this not to be discussed in the agenda," Cr Terrett said.
"What you're doing is artificially putting this on the agenda.
"You're looking at a way of getting around it ... it's out of order."
Mr Jennings said the council had only been asked to withdraw the determination, and the letter only contained information that was already publicly available.
Before the mayor could continue reading, Cr Terrett moved a motion of dissent.
This failed as Cr Brooks was the only councillor to vote with Cr Terrett in favour of the motion.
Cr Knowles continued to read the letter.
Mr McCullagh remains suspended from the council until midnight, December 26.
Under the terms of the suspension he is banned from using the functions and powers of a councillor, which meant he was barred from the December 11 meeting, and is not included in any council communications.
He is also not allowed to refer to himself as "councillor" and will not be paid his councillor allowance for the duration of the suspension.
If he breaches the rules while suspended, he is liable for a fine of up to $9050.
During the same meeting, councillors were also read a letter from acting local government director Mike Mogridge.
This notified them that alleged bullying at the council had been referred to WorkSafe Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.