Showing your colours: Legana Primary School locks in uniform and logo

It may be more than a year before the first students stroll through the gates to learn at Legana Primary School, but we now know what uniform they will be wearing.
The logos and uniform colours was announced on Monday, November 13 for the brand-new school scheduled to open in 2025.
The Legana design incorporates a stylised leaf said to represent growth and new beginnings, while its style and colour, a mix of light blue, navy and orange, reflects the Aboriginal and farming heritage of the region.
The designs were revealed following community consultation.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said Legana Primary School would accommodate up to 350 students and include outdoor learning areas, multi-purpose hall and an onsite oral health clinic.
"Of course, the most important part of building a school identity is still to come, when students, teachers and families walk through the gates and bring the school to life," Mr Jaensch said.
Construction of the $33.7 million facility was well underway with building work on track, he said.
He said the exciting project was part of his government's $254.9 million investment in education infrastructure.
Brighton High School also revealed its school logo and uniform. Together with Legana Primary, the consultation surveys received 660 responses with feedback from broad sections of the local communities.
