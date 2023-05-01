Construction has officially begun at the Legana Primary School following earthworks for the site last week.
The $24 million facility will feature learning spaces for up to 350 students, outdoor learning areas, a multi-purpose hall, and an onsite oral health clinic.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch highlighted the importance of investing in education facilities to ensure young Tasmanians are given the tools to thrive academically.
"It is important to invest in our young people and the development of a new primary school at Legana demonstrates how our government is delivering on our election commitment," he said.
"Legana is one of the fastest growing areas of the state, and as we know, many schools in this region are fast reaching capacity.
"The construction of the new state-of-the-art primary school will support this growing community.
"So next year, parents from the Legana and Grindelwald catchment areas will have the opportunity to enrol their kids at this school, taking the pressure off some of the surrounding school areas."
Mr Jaensch said the government had been working with the West Tamar Ciuncil as well as the locals to come up with a masterplan that would best benefit the community.
"This exciting new development is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, with doors opening to students in 2025," Mr Jaensch said.
"The school was designed by Tasmanian architects Cumulus Studio, in collaboration with the project team and the West Tamar Council, and Vos Construction and Joinery have been appointed to construct the new school.
"The development of the Legana Primary School is the realisation of anticipating where growth is occurring and preemptively catering to that need."
Vos Construction and Joinery Pty Ltd northern manager Brent Wilcox said it was exciting for the business to contribute to projects that would benefit the community.
"Here at Vos Construction and Joinery Pty Ltd, we're delighted to be appointed by the Department for Education, Children, and Young People to construct the new Legana Primary School," he said.
"This project provides an excellent opportunity for Vos to contribute to critical infrastructure that positively impacts the Tasmanian community, as well as creating employment and upskilling opportunities for Vos employees, sub-contractors, and suppliers.
"Vos is committed to supporting and encouraging local industry throughout the 20-month construction program, where over 100 tradespeople will be employed."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
