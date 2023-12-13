The Examiner
TasGas to rebrand as Solstice Energy, plans to enter power market

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 13 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:34pm
TasGas has become Solstice Energy, and the company has announced plans to enter the electricity retail market. Source: Solstice Energy
TasGas is to begin selling electricity to residential customers from next year, and will rebrand to become Solstice Energy, the company confirmed.

