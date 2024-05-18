Who's wearing the kinky boots in Encore's upcoming show?

Jarrod Pitman has quite the resume: dozens of performances in his home state before a professional career across the globe and in films - as well as on TV for the The Kettering Incident.
Now he's back home to don some thigh-highs.
Pitman will star in Encore Theatre Company's upcoming Tasmanian premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award winning musical Kinky Boots when it arrives on the Princess Theatre stage in October.
The University of Tasmania alumni announced the return home this week, letting the secret slip that he'll don the titular boots as the show's sensational drag queen, Lola.
"Playing the character of Lola gives me a chance to walk alongside her," Pitman said.
"[I can] share in her strength and power and tell her story along with the most incredible music to Tasmanian audiences."
Pitman said the Princess Theatre was a well-known acting ground for him - he has a number of credits in musical theatre on its stage - and the role would almost feel like a return to his roots as an artist.
The early casting announcement comes the same week as Encore opened auditions for all other roles in the show - those will take place next week, May 24 to 26.
Based on a true story, Kinky Boots follows a struggling shoe factory owner who forms an unlikely partnership with Pitman's Lola, the aforementioned glamorous drag queen, to save his business by producing high-heeled boots.
The musical, which has music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, is filled with glitter, glam and "a whole lot of sole", and has an inspiring message: everyone can change the world when they change their minds, and to celebrate your life triumphantly.
Kinky Boots arrives on October 10 for a 15-show run at the Princess Theatre ending October 26. More information and tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
