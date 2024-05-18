Road closed due to scrub fire on West Tamar Highway

Police and Tasmania Fire Service crew are on the scene of a scrub fire on the West Tamar Highway Exeter, near the junction with Everest Road.
There are no reported injuries.
The section of the road is currently closed and detours have been established at the following locations:
- intersection of Rookery Road and the West Tamar Highway; and
- intersection of Main Road Exeter and Winkleigh Road
Police say an update will be provided in due course.
