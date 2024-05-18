The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Road closed due to scrub fire on West Tamar Highway

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 18 2024 - 11:17am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closed due to scrub fire on West Tamar Highway
Road closed due to scrub fire on West Tamar Highway

Police and Tasmania Fire Service crew are on the scene of a scrub fire on the West Tamar Highway Exeter, near the junction with Everest Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.