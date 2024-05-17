Barratts Music employee calls it a day after 50 years with business

Many established Launceston musos or first time guitarists have likely shopped in the historic music store on George Street that is Barratts Music.
And if you've shopped there in the past 50 years, there's a good chance you were helped by Cheryl Masters, who after five decades has decided to call it a day.
Ms Masters said the shop was run by current owner Mark Barratt's grandfather when she started her career there as an 18-years-old.
"I'd been working at the Launceston Camera Centre for a couple of years after I left school and I actually knew Mark's dad through Church," Ms Masters said.
"I worked on a committee with him and I was getting a bit restless and saw the job in the paper - it was as a secretary to Mark's grandfather; the rest is history as they say.
"It was very different in those days, the front facade had a wooden entryway and it was a much smaller area with older stairs.
"All of the upstairs was basically just storage."
Ms Masters said she'd always enjoyed the work.
"It's been varied, I do a lot of admin work as that's my main role, but I've also looked after the print music side of things," Ms Masters said.
Mr Barratt said Ms Masters' work in the print sector is recognised around Australia.
"Anyone in print circles, you mentioned the name Cheryl Masters and they know exactly who you're talking about; everyone has great respect for her around the country," Mr Barratt said.
While she's spent much of her life surrounded by the various, colourful instruments at Barratts, Ms Masters said she wasn't a musician herself.
"I tinker with the piano, or I used to, but I'm certainly not a musician," Ms Masters said.
But it doesn't take a musician to understand the vital role a local music store has in a city like Launceston.
"I think it's vitally important that people are able to come in and look at musical instruments and get advice from staff who are experienced in music," Ms Masters said.
"It's a very hands-on type of industry, and I think it's important that people shop locally and support their music stores."
She said it was an "interesting transition" working for three generations of Barratts.
"Often there were two of them at the same time and it was good to see Mark grow into the business," she said.
As for what's next, Ms Masters said she planned to do a bit of bookkeeping from home, and planned to spend time with her mother in care as well as stay busy with her Church involvement.
"I'll miss the people mostly, and the customers," Ms Masters said.
Owner Mark Barratt said Ms Masters' contribution to the shop had been "essential" over the past 50 years.
"Cheryl has been really central to the absolute culture and success of our business," Mr Barratt said.
"Her and I have consulted a lot in the time that I've been manager and she's taught me so many things about how to effectively run a business and how to do it properly; she's been absolutely essential in her role here."
He said he felt his workload was about to jump "quite substantially" with Ms Masters' absence.
"But we're really celebrating 50 years of phenomenal service and I think it's quite exceptional," Mr Barratt said.
"There'd be very few stores you'd walk into in Australia where you have someone who has been working in that same place for 50 years.
He said something that was overlooked sometimes was the value of women in business.
"I think Cheryl is a real testament to the value that she's placed in building this business and keeping it going; 50 years is just incredible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.