Gas industry toasts 20 years in Tasmania

The gas industry on Friday celebrated 20 years since the launch of the pipeline between Tasmania and Victoria and the opening of the gas market - an event the industry claims has given an estimated $1 billion in annual economic benefits to the island state.
"Before gas was available here, many businesses were relying on much dirtier fuels such as coal, fuel oils and diesel," said Wacek Lipski, CEO of the Tasmanian Gas Pipeline Company.
He also said the gas sector was important to Tasmania because of the energy security it provides the state.
"We supply the Tamar Valley Power Station which as you know runs on gas, and when the water levels are low, when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining, Tasmanians can sleep easy knowing they can still get electricity when they require it," he said.
When asked, Mr Lipski acknowledged that industry had not grown in Tasmania at the rate expected, with the network now passing just 60,000 households instead of the over 100,000 originally planned.
The percentage of those households living on the network taking up gas has also been lower than originally anticipated.
"I think there are a range of factors [for that], some of them are around the terrain of the pipeline and the areas the pipeline had to go through, Tasmania, it is more rugged and it is a high cost in terms of expanding the network out to residential customers, he said.
"Tasmanians also like their natural wood fires as well and enjoy that sort of heat as well."
Phaedra Deckart, chief executive officer of Tas Gas, said gas has grown in importance for Tasmania since the market began.
She said it powered 14,000 households, 1000 small and medium business and more than 70 of the state's largest industrial companies.
She also said it was a vital energy for many industrial customers that require high heat in their processes.
One of those was Du Cane Brewery in Launceston, which is preparing for a grand opening later this month.
Managing director of Du Cane Brewing, Sam Reid, said the reason he chose to connect to gas was because it is vital for making high-quality beer.
"We are going to be brewing our own beer on site, and gas is really important to that - steam is the best way to make beer, and we want to make the best beer possible and do Launceston proud," he said.
He said he was not concerned about rising gas prices.
"Gas and electricity prices fluctuate, we're here for the long term," he said.
