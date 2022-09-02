The Examiner
Gas industry toasts 20 years in Tasmania

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Sam Reid, Managing Director, Du Cane Brewing Co, Phaedra Deckart, Chief Executive Officer Tas Gas, with Wacek Lipski, CEO, Tasmanian Gas Pipeline. Picture: Paul Scambler.

The gas industry on Friday celebrated 20 years since the launch of the pipeline between Tasmania and Victoria and the opening of the gas market - an event the industry claims has given an estimated $1 billion in annual economic benefits to the island state.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

