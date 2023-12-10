Tasmanian-born royal makes surprise trip down south for festive season

Tasmania's own Queen of Hearts, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, has returned home for a personal visit ahead of the festive season.
Princess Mary and her 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were seen boarding a Tasmania-bound flight from Sydney Airport on Saturday, December 10.
Her husband Crown Prince Frederik, who attended the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates earlier in the month, is expected to join her at a later date along with their 16-year-old daughter Princess Isabella.
The couple's eldest child, Prince Christian, will remain in Denmark due to schooling commitments according to the Royal House of Denmark.
The family is expected to return to Denmark for Christmas Eve, where they will celebrate Christmas with other members of the Royal House including Queen Margrethe II.
Princess Mary and her family made a personal visit to Hobart for Christmas in 2022.
She then made her first official visit to Australia in 10 years in April 2023, when she visited Sydney for talks on sustainability and Australia's transition to green energy.
