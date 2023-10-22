Flight grounded before takeoff as smoke seen billowing from plane

A Virgin Australia plane was forced to return to the gate dramatically after smoke was detected just moments before takeoff.
Flight VA1373 was scheduled to depart from Launceston for Melbourne after 4.30pm on October 21.
After the flight boarded and the aircraft was started, some smoke was observed coming from one of the engines.
The aircraft was disembarked before it left the gate, and an engineering inspection identified a minor fuel leak as the cause of the smoke.
The plane had not yet taxi or enter the runway.
The Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service was on the scene in the off chance the plane caught on fire, which is standard procedure at airports.
Engineers are now looking at the aircraft, which will remain grounded.
A Virgin Australia spokesperson told The Examiner guests were recovered on alternative services on Saturday and Sunday.
"The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority," the spokesperson said.
"Following the cancellation of VA1373 on Saturday due to an engineering issue, our team reaccommodated guests travelling from Launceston to Melbourne on alternative services.
"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."
