$6m White Hills jaw-dropper among North's top homes this weekend

Summer has brought some of Northern Tasmania's finest properties to the market.
If you're into waterfronts, rolling country acreages or East Coast ocean retreats, these five homes could be for you.
This newly-renovated, circa-1895 homestead is expected to fetch upwards of $6 million.
A 10-minute drive from Launceston Airport and a 20-minute drive to the city, 'Everton' is nestled among picturesque lawns on a rolling 291-acre block.
Selling agent Martin O'Byrne, of Nutrien Harcourts, said the farm had potential as a vineyard.
"The house is a superb and sympathetic renovation and restoration," he said.
"What they've done to the house is outstanding ... it's an extremely well-presented property."
Views over the East Coast don't come much better than this.
On the market for the first time in 20 years, this home is a 10-minute drive from Scamander.
Harcourts St Helens' Tom Dancer said he expected the property would have plenty of appeal for mainlanders scouting out a holiday home.
"We've had a lot of interest in it," he said.
"The position it's in ... it's pretty hard to get somewhere you can walk straight out to the beach. You could sit there all day and just look out at the ocean."
A heated indoor pool overlooks the Tamar at this absolute waterfront home.
There is a private jetty with deep water access, and the property itself is double and triple-brick.
"I'ts pretty awesome," Nest Property's Craig Beamish said.
"You can't get some really beautiful homes [along the Tamar] but they're not necessarily direct water frontage. [This home] has its own jetty and a boathouse with a winch in it and all.
"The views look right up towards Gravelly Beach so you're looking around the whole bend of the river."
The home's owners are moving interstate for work.
Sitting just off the Rocky Hills coastline, this striking luxury home once operated as 'The Lair'.
The 40-metre long retreat takes in a huge deck with a reflection pond, and has an al fresco spa, jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen.
About 28,000 new native trees have been planted on-site in the past 15 years, hiding the home from the road.
"It was built as a luxury retreat and operated very successfully as a luxury retreat for several years," Peterswald's Kim Morgan said.
"In recent times it's been a principal residence.
"It's partway through a refurbishment intended to return it back to being a luxury retreat - it was very well regarded for weddings."
The property is being sold via expressions of interest as a mortgagee-in-possession sale.
This off-the-grid, 2017-built home has sweeping views of the beach at Four Mile Creek.
For all its luxury and the wow-factor location, some buyers are most excited by the home's surroundings - 120 hectares of native bushland.
"The key aspect of the property ... is the possibility of further subdivision," Knight Frank Launceston's Doug Marshall said.
"Not only is it a very appealing residence, but there's also some further aspects to the land component that [place] it a bit differently."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.