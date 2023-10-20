Iconic boatyard on Tamar River for sale, international buyers keen

A unique landholding on the banks of the Tamar River has attracted immediate international interest.
Gravelly Beach Marine has been listed for sale for the first time in decades.
The 1.2 hectare property sits opposite Rose Bay Park on a small peninsula next to the Gravelly Beach bridge.
It takes in the marine business, a 330 square metre workshop, 22 moorings on the Tamar River, and a barge business.
An attractive five-bedroom home is hidden from the main road by bushland, and boasts stunning views over the Tamar.
There is a short walk from the backyard to an attached jetty.
Since hitting the market on Thursday, the landholding has attracted huge interest.
Multiple international buyers have made inquiries, as have interstate buyers.
Selling agent Rob Dixon, of Knight Frank Launceston, said commercial properties on the Tamar River were few and far between.
'It's probably one of the iconic pieces of peninsula on the Tamar River and the fact it's got a commercial operation with it - that's very rare," Mr Dixon said.
"We use the word 'pre-existing use' - the fact that it's been there for so long makes it so valuable because you just can't go and find another piece of land and do this.
"Because it's got a commercial use [zoning], people could now apply to council for different types of uses - tourism park, caravan parks - all of those things could be considered given the unique location of it."
The boatyard has operated in its current site since the 1940s.
The property occupies on Crown Land, however, the owner has recently secured a new 30-year land lease at a "peppercorn rent".
In recent years the owner has upgraded and extended the home, and future owners are free to make improvements to the property.
Price expectations have not been disclosed.
"We've already had very strong inquiries and parties are looking at taking all components, some are interested in just parts," Mr Dixon said.
"It's expression of interest so that'll allow us to deal with those looking at just parts of the business and those looking at all three components."
Mr Dixon said there was a waiting list for the moorings, which are all tenanted.
"That's a very strong part of the business," he said.
"The owners live in the house and run all the business themselves, so it's lifestyle with a very solid income," Mr Dixon said.
Expressions of interest close November 21.
On the other side of the river, a $3.4 million Windermere mansion has also been listed for sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.