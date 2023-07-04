Mainland developers are assessing options for a $3.5 million commercial block in the heart of St Helens.
Situated between Break O'Day Council and Vertigo MTB, the 5500 square metre site has been largely vacant since the 1990s, when it was home to a fish processing factory.
A home that occupied one corner of the block has also been demolished in the past decade.
Selling agent Marcus Douglas, of Shepherd and Heap, said the vacant block could suit anything from hospitality, to an RV park, to a mixed-use development taking in allied health, retail and accommodation.
"It's got something like 150 metres of uninterrupted view of Georges Bay," Mr Douglas said.
"It's right in the heart of town. People only have to walk half a block for a meal, a supermarket ... it's very close to all essential services."
Mr Douglas said the property had attracted good interest, predominantly from mainland developers, since coming on the market.
"There aren't a lot of large vacant lots like that in the heart of St Helens - that's certainly a good one."
The property spans four titles at 1-5 Cecilia Street and is being marketed as a 'gateway' to the North-East.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
