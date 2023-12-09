The Examiner
Bolting horses and controversy: history of the Charles St bridge

By Nigel Burch
December 9 2023 - 3:00pm
The North Esk shortly prior to the bridge being built. Note the busy wharf and the Union Line shed on the right. Picture by Launceston Library, LPIC144-1-109
While no-one seriously questions the need for the Charles Street bridge today, the case for it was very much debated back in 1916.

