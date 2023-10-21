The Examiner
Timber, iron, concrete: history of Launceston's Tamar Street bridge

By Nigel Burch
October 21 2023 - 3:08pm
The iron bridge in 1962, shortly before demolition. Picture by QVMAG 1997-P-4150
Though everyone understood that bridges brought prosperity, it was many years before we had any.

Local News

