Timber, iron, concrete: history of Launceston's Tamar Street bridge

Though everyone understood that bridges brought prosperity, it was many years before we had any.
The most obvious need was for Tamar Street to be connected to the George Town road.
For years we had a short causeway of stones leading down from James Reibey's Tamar Street store to a punt operated by John Daniels.
This sounded good, but in practice achieved little.
One problem was that it only operated for about an hour a day, mainly due to the tides.
Then it only catered for carts, carriages and pedestrians.
If you came down from George Town on a horse, you had to leave it on the Swamp side and hope it was still there when you returned.
If you didn't carry your saddle with you onto the punt, you could be sure it would be stolen.
The punt could take a carriage or cart, but not the horses or oxen pulling it.
Many vague promises were made about a bridge, until in 1829 the elderly Jonathan Griffiths put a firm proposition to the government.
He would build a sturdy bridge, a tollkeeper's house and toll bar, and make Tamar Street up to the new structure - if the government would supply convicts and a land grant plus a few pounds.
The Governor accepted his terms, but to the public's considerable exasperation, nothing happened.
Finally, work began in May 1833, sinking piles into the mud, with the contract now apparently taken over by Jonathan's son John.
A few months later the bridge was complete, though work on the approaches continued for some time.
In return, John Griffiths received about £300 and large land grants in town and on the Tamar.
The work had been done well, but timber bridges are not permanent.
After repairs and rebuilds, by the 1880s little remained of the original structure except a few piers.
The last big repair was new decking in 1876.
By 1890 traffic had weight restrictions imposed and the bridge was too narrow anyway.
The government agreed to build a completely new, cast iron bridge.
Plans were prepared the following year and costings came in at £12,000.
Gardiner & Plummer were awarded a contract to build a temporary bridge for £625 in 1894, and in 1896 Bogle and Clark won a tender for the permanent replacement.
The official opening occurred on January 10, 1899, on time and a little under budget at £10,600.
Only raw materials were imported, with all the castings done in Launceston.
The pylons were made with a thread and screwed into the mud.
In 1906 the gas lamps were replaced with electric by Glasgow Engineering.
Sadly, poor maintenance led to unnecessarily rapid deterioration of the beautiful ornate structure, until it had to be pulled down in 1964.
A new concrete bridge went up in its place, opened in 1966.
This is the structure we know today.
