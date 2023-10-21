Timber, iron, concrete: history of Launceston's Tamar Street bridge

Soldiers going to and from the Boer War marched over the new bridge. These decorations are ready for them to see as they approached, on their return from South Africa on December 11, 1901. This is the south end for returning Boer War troops to see, as they marched into the city in 1901. Of course, on the day there were huge welcoming crowds too. Picture by Launceston Library, LPIC 147-1-169