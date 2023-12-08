From Ukraine to Launceston: Starting life again, half a world away

For the first five decades of her life, Ukraine was the only home Oksana Shevchenko knew.
But on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
Russian troops seized control of Ms Shevchenko's hometown of Nova Kakhovka, or New Kakhovka, in the Kherson Oblast.
She lived under Russian occupation from February 24 until July, when with the help of her son Vlad, Ms Shevchenko fled Ukraine for Poland.
Ms Shevchenko had two friends in Australia who suggested she seek refuge in Australia on a temporary protection visa.
Soon, she was on a flight to Melbourne and then Tasmania.
"I felt like a big weight was lifted from me when I was on the plane to Australia," she said.
"It was hard to stay calm because of my emotions, but when I got here, I could finally rest, I could relax."
A few months later Ms Shevchenko was joined by her son in Launceston.
Ms Shevchenko said that another 42 Ukrainians fled the war and now live in Tasmania.
"They are a lovely group of people," she said.
"It's very important to me that I connect with other Ukrainian people.
"I can speak my mother language. They understand."
When Ms Shevchenko first came to Australia she could not speak English.
"I knew maybe 10 words," she said.
"But when I started understanding English, I started thinking about getting a job.
"I wanted to work because I did not want to take from the pocket of Australian people. They already gave me so much.
"I wanted to give back, and I wanted my independence."
Back in Ukraine, Ms Shevchenko was a teacher.
However, her current understanding of English made teaching in Tasmania unrealistic, so Ms Shevchenko began thinking about alternative career paths.
"I was a teacher in my country for 30 years," she said.
"I loved teaching, supporting people, children.
"I thought, the elderly, like children, need understanding, they need respect, they need support for their independence.
"So I started to study English at Max Solutions and aged care at TAFE."
Ms Shevchenko said her background in teaching gave her the tools to learn, and start again.
"A teacher is not someone who graduates from university and only teaches - they never stop learning and improving their skills," she said.
"And so I made a strategy to improve my English.
"I went to Woolworths, and I went to the shelves, and I picked up, for example, a potato.
"And I read the name 'potato' and said this is not a 'kartoplya', this is 'potato'.
"I had strong motivation, I really wanted to understand others, communicate with people."
With the support of her son and the encouragement of a group of Launceston women, ZONTA, Ms Shevchenko's future is looking bright.
"I am so grateful to have been given this opportunity," she said.
"I met many nice and kind people in Launceston who supported and helped me.
"I received a grant from the Launceston women's group ZONTA which I used to buy a computer for my studies.
"Life is hard, but we keep going."
Currently, Ms Shevchenko is waiting to hear back from a job interview at an aged care home and is hopeful she will get it.
"Aged care is a very hard job, physically and emotionally," she said.
"You have these people who have lived and have experienced living, and now they asked for support.
"It's not easy for them either, but I am happy to help.
"I want to thank all my teachers, my friends - everyone I met in this magical city of Tasmania. You are incredibly wonderful people, you have changed my life for the better."
