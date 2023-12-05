The Examiner
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

TasTAFE bosses admit not enough teachers to run courses across state

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
December 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasTAFE chief executive officer Grant Dreher and chairman Tim Gardner fronted a committee hearing at the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Picture Ben Seeder
TasTAFE chief executive officer Grant Dreher and chairman Tim Gardner fronted a committee hearing at the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Picture Ben Seeder

A critical shortage of teachers is making it difficult for young Tasmanians to access vocational training, despite millions in federal and state cash funding thousands of fee-free TAFE courses, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.