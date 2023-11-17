The Examiner
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Thousands more free TAFE places on offer under new federal program

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conservation and ecosystems management TasTAFE student James Heard, federal skills and training minister Brendan O'Connor and his Tasmanian counterpart Felix Ellis. Picture by Ben Seeder
Conservation and ecosystems management TasTAFE student James Heard, federal skills and training minister Brendan O'Connor and his Tasmanian counterpart Felix Ellis. Picture by Ben Seeder

Thousands more Tasmanians will be able to access fee-free TasTAFE places, under a new state-federal program unveiled on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.