The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News
Community

GardenFest comeback a blooming success after last-minute cancellation

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated December 3 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marianna Frisk with Jasper (1), from the Tamar valley, enjoying the gardens at Entally Estate. Pictures by Rod Thompson
Marianna Frisk with Jasper (1), from the Tamar valley, enjoying the gardens at Entally Estate. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Entally Estate's bi-annual Gardenfest has made a triumphant return after being cancelled at the eleventh hour earlier in the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.