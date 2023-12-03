GardenFest comeback a blooming success after last-minute cancellation

Entally Estate's bi-annual Gardenfest has made a triumphant return after being cancelled at the eleventh hour earlier in the year.
Green and not-so-green thumbs were treated to a wide variety of stalls from plants, garden ornaments, homewares, and food trucks on the sprawling countryside holdings of Entally Estate.
On-site management and event organiser Amanda Dawes said she was pleased the event returned without a hitch after being cancelled in February due to an administrative error.
"The people on the ground were absolutely devastated when the event was canceled in February," Ms Dawes said.
"And it was really important to us that Gardenfest went ahead this time, even though there was a slight change in the date.
"It was very important to me personally that today went ahead, as I had to call all the vendors at the beginning of this year, and it was absolutely devastating."
Ms Dawes said she was grateful that the community and vendors embraced the event again.
"It's been wonderful weather the past two days, and there have been lots of beautiful people coming through and lots of happy exhibitors," she said.
"And we've had lots of positive feedback about holding Gardenfest closer to Christmas - it's a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done.
"If you go for a little bit of a walk, you'll find something for you."
Ms Dawes said for those who missed out this time, Gardenfest will be back in February to fulfill all your plant needs.
"We're in the stages of planning for that, and we just wanted to make it happen," Ms Dawes said.
"Our exhibitors have been faithful for many, many years, and we wanted them to come back and feel the love and give back to the community."
Ms Dawes said all profits made go into the restoration and preservation of the historic estate.
"We're in the process of restoring our conservatory at the moment," she said.
"The front part is nearly completed, and we're still working on the back part, but it will be wonderful when it's all finished."
