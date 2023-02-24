The bi-annual Entally Estate Gardenfest has been cancelled at the eleventh hour due to unknown reasons.
Estate manager Charles Dibella said it was devastating to have to cancel the event which would have seen around 3000 visitors.
"We had no foresight as to what was going on," he said.
"We've had to pull out all the stops in the last 24 hours to notify everybody."
Mr Dibella said there was no real reason the estate were able to offer for the cancellation but that it was beyond their control.
"We had no say in it, I just got a phone call saying this particular event was cancelled," he said.
"Future events will be fine but unfortunately due to certain circumstances at this moment we are unable to hold this one."
Mr Dibella said it was cancelled at the last second but solutions were being discussed days before the cancellation.
Gardenfest was meant to run Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
The event includes nearly 50 stallholders as well as food and beverage stands.
Mr Dibella said the estate was deeply apologetic for pulling the rug from under stallholders' feet on Friday morning as well as the thousands of expectant visitors.
"We do know that it's a great event and people do look forward to it," he said.
"We'd like to extend our deepest apologies for the stallholders who have put a lot of time and effort into producing goods and purchasing goods to sell at the event.
"With our deepest apologies to them for for any inconvenience that they would have endured."
Mr Dibella said Gardenfest will be back in November.
Alison Foletta
