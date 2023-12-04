How more Tasmanians are stepping up to help police solve crimes

Did you make a report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania this year?
If so you, like thousands of other Tasmanians, have done your bit for community safety.
According to the organisation's annual impact report, Crime Stoppers Tasmania received 20 reports per day on average - 17 of them through an online reporting tool.
This made for more than 7000 reports throughout the year, and represented an 11 per cent increase over the 2022 number.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive officer David Higgins said this indicated more people were aware of who they could contact to report a crime.
"There has been an increase in crimes, but I think there's a little bit more visibility of Crime Stoppers as well," Mr Higgins said.
"I think that what is driving the increased momentum is the community is more aware.
"It's a bit like Coca-Cola, it's always that thing that's at the back of your mind."
Mr Higgins said the option of anonymity, and the charity's reward scheme, encouraged people to leave tips but including contact details was preferable.
"People can just press submit and then they feel like they've done their part," he said.
"The greater value is when somebody does leave their contact details, in case Tasmania Police need to follow up and get a bit more clarifying information.
"They might have provided reasonably good quality information, but if the police need a little bit more they can at least contact the informant and ask more questions."
Almost two-thirds - 64 per cent - of the reports made to Crime Stoppers were then referred to Tasmania Police as Police Information Reports.
This was up from 47 per cent in 2022.
Overall, the organisation said this made for 30 per cent of all information received by police.
Drug offences were the single most-common crime reported to Crime Stoppers Tasmania in 2023, accounting for 32 per cent of tips, followed by hooning and other traffic offences.
According to the report the proportion of reported drug offences had decreased, but not the number.
Instead, more reports were being about things like sightings of wanted people and those breaching court or police orders.
Looking to the future, Mr Higgins said there were three main priorities for Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
The first was to ensure financial sustainability as the charity was limited to a tight annual budget.
The second was to continue building the charity's profile in the community, which would lead to even more tips.
The third was to ensure more of the tips were high quality, so police could do more with the information.
Mr Higgins said the new online reporting tool made this easier as it coached users through the process, but there were some basic steps for making a quality tip.
"I always say it's the 'who, what, when, where, how and why'," he said.
"Sometimes you don't know why somebody did it. But the 'who', who was it?
"If you don't have the details, it's not the end of the world. You can give a description and that might be enough for the police to be able to open the door.
"What were they doing? Give that in as much detail as possible. When was it, where was it?
"They're pretty much the basics, but sometimes people don't provide those."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.