An anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers stopped almost one kilogram of methamphetamine worth $700,000 from being distributed on Tasmanian streets during a recent national illicit drugs campaign.
The community-based charity on Wednesday said as a result, harmful drugs had been contained by police and the individual who made the tip-off was eligible for a financial reward.
The seizure was made during a six-month illicit drugs campaign between Crime Stoppers and Tasmania Police.
Over the past six months, Tasmania Police has seized a significant amount of drugs including:
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chairman David Daniels said Crime Stoppers provided the opportunity for anyone with criminal information to share it anonymously without a need to make a police statement or risk their personal safety.
"We understand that people who are aware or involved in the illicit drug trade may not want to deal directly with police, but still want to speak up," he said.
Mr Daniels said the Crime Stopper website allowed a person to anonymously upload photos or videos to support their information without fear of having an IP address traced.
Tasmania Police assistant commissioner Rob Blackwood said Tasmania Police worked with Australia Post, airports and the Spirit of Tasmania to ensure the state's sea, air and mail corridors were not exploited by those in the drug trade.
In Tasmania, more than one-third of contacts to Crime Stoppers are about illicit drugs.
To report criminal activity, visit crimestopperstas.com.au or call 1800 333 000.
