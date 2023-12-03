Fatal crash at Invermay a 'timely reminder' to not take risks: Police

Police say speed and a "moment of risk taking behaviour" could have contributed to a fatal crash at Invermay.
Inspector Craig Fox said the December 2 crash would likely remain under investigation for several days, but initially the scene pointed toward a likely conclusion.
"It's a tragic incident to have occurred, but once again a timely reminder for people on the roads to not be complacent," Inspector Fox said.
"Unfortunately, a moment of inattention and a moment of risk-taking behaviour can be extremely serious and cost you your life."
The two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and SUV happened about 5.16pm that evening on Doyne Street, near the Lindsay Street intersection.
Inspector Fox said the distance between where the car and motorcycle stopped were an "indicator of high speed".
He said the speed of the motorcycle before impact was likely "a major contributing cause of the crash", but the speeds of both vehicles would be scrutinised closely by investigators.
The motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old Newstead man, was taken to hospital and declared dead shortly after the crash.
The woman driving the car was also taken to hospital in shock.
Inspector Fox said she had undergone blood and breath analysis as a routine part of investigations.
Police from the Launceston division were involved in several high-profile traffic enforcement operations at the end of November, with officers urging motorists to drive safely.
Inspector Fox repeated these calls ahead of the Christmas season.
"With so many more people on our roads you have to be aware of not only what you're doing and what other people are doing," he said
"This is a classic example of where a split-second decision of taking a risk has most likely ended in someone losing their life.
"So please have that in the back of your mind. When you're travelling anywhere do it safely and arrive alive."
Investigators ask for any witnesses to the crash, or anybody with footage of the incident, to make themselves known.
Tasmania Police can be contacted on 131 444, and anonymous reports can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.