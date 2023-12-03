The Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Fatal crash at Invermay a 'timely reminder' to not take risks: Police

December 3 2023
Paint marks on Lindsay Street left by crash scene investigators after a fatal motorcycle crash at Invermay. Picture by Rod Thompson
Police say speed and a "moment of risk taking behaviour" could have contributed to a fatal crash at Invermay.

