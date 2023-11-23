Ninety-minute police operation nabs six speeders in Northern Tasmania

Police in Northern Tasmania continue to crackdown on unsafe drivers, with a P-plater losing his licence after a targeted operation in the West Tamar area.
Members of the Northern Road Policing Services recorded nine offences over the course of the 90-minute operation on Wednesday, November 22 according to a police media release.
The bulk of these were speeding offences, with officers catching six speeding drivers.
This included the 18-year-old P2 driver, who police said clocked at 39kmh over the limit.
He was fined $828.75 on the spot and received six demerit points - two more than the four allowed on a provisional licence.
This led to an immediate three-month licence suspension.
The remaining three offences recorded during the operation were a mobile phone offence, a seat belt offence and one unlicensed driver, police say.
Inspector Darren Hopkins said police would continue to target the Fatal Five - the most common factors in serious and fatal crashes - especially as there was a spate of crashes in the region.
"Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, using a mobile phone, and driving while fatigued put all road users at risk," he said.
"Tasmania Police will continue to conduct high visibility enforcement activities aimed at improving driver behaviour and to help make our roads safer."
The renewed focus on the Fatal Five, particularly in Northern Tasmania, comes after police were called to seven crashes within a 24-hour period mid-November.
