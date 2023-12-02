Riverside High students graduate from career program

About a dozen Riverside High School students graduated with flying colours from a new program seeking to instil 'career confidence' in young Tasmanians.
Beacon Foundation's pilot program was rolled out across four Tasmanians schools, and wrapped up at Riverside late last month.
"It is great to be able to offer the Beacon career program to Riverside High School students," school principal Jeanna Bolton said.
"Students benefit from having direct interaction with industry and this program provides multiple opportunities for our students to interact and experience real work places which is invaluable to their career awareness, aspiration and confidence."
Beacon Foundation chief operating officer Kath McCann congratulated the students who had graduated.
"Through the program we have worked to assist students understand more about themselves and applying that to a work context," she said.
"The feedback received from students was very positive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.