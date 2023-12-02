The Examiner
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Riverside High students graduate from career program

By Staff Reporters
December 2 2023 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About a dozen Riverside High School students graduated with flying colours from a new program seeking to instil 'career confidence' in young Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.