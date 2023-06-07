A pilot program helping students turn a training opportunity into a career has yielded impressive results.
In 2022, Beacon Foundation pilot program, funded by the Tasmanian government, was delivered across two school terms to Kingston and Kings Meadows High School year 10 students.
The results of this pilot were recently presented at an international conference, highlighting the success of the career readiness program, which aims to increase participant confidence in identifying and navigating toward personally aligned post-education opportunities.
Beacon Foundation chief operating officer Kath McCann said the conference Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Disrupted Futures, hosted in Paris but delivered online via Zoom, featured researchers and policy and practice experts from around the world.
"To be seen as best practice internationally is a credit to the work of Beacon," she said.
"It is also great recognition for the organisation, our industry partners and volunteers, the schools involved, and the students we work with.
"The benefits from being invited to present are potentially significant - fundraising opportunities, new partnerships, program expansion to other jurisdictions, collaboration opportunities, and input to further research.
"This, in turn, allows us to improve the outcomes for the participating students, which is one of our main goals."
Ms McCann said several high school students would graduate from the pilot program next week.
"Participating students met several industry volunteers, participated in site tours at businesses, and undertook work experience in career areas they were interested in," she said.
"This impressive group of year 10 students has been on work experience across a range of industries including construction, automotive, tourism and hospitality, law, media, and creative design."
Ms McCann said the career readiness program Beacon created was delivered through expert facilitation and involved the presence of multiple industry volunteers.
"Through the program, we have worked to assist students in understanding more about themselves and applying that to a work context," she said.
"The feedback received from students was very positive."
Ms McCann said Beacon planned to offer the program in other Tasmanian schools.
"We are also keen to explore opportunities interstate in regions when there is a need to create maximum impact," he said.
"The program is aligned to the Australian curriculum, so it has relevance across the country."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
