The Examiner
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Environment
Council

City plans to double its trees with first urban greening strategy

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston horticulturist Kyle Love in the garden in Civic Square with councillor Danny Gibson and Chamber of Commerce's Will Cassidy. Picture by Paul Scambler
City of Launceston horticulturist Kyle Love in the garden in Civic Square with councillor Danny Gibson and Chamber of Commerce's Will Cassidy. Picture by Paul Scambler

The City of Launceston council has endorsed its first urban greening strategy, which sets a target of planting 18,000 trees in an effort to double the city's canopy coverage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.