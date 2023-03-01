The Launceston community will have four weeks to share their thoughts on how the city's green strategy will be shaped over the next 20 years.
The strategy aims to see a greener Launceston with a key goal of doubling the green canopy in the urban parts of the city which currently sits at around 19 per cent.
The draft Urban Greening Strategy 2023-2040 had been several months in the making.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it has gone from an idea six months ago to going out into the community for feedback on March 1.
"We've been working really diligently on the development of our first-ever urban greening strategy," he said.
Cr Gibson said the strategy was an opportunity for the city to show commitment to sustainability, to mitigate against climate change, and to be at the fore of reducing heat.
Cr Gibson said the strategy will not only support current green assets like Cataract Gorge and City Park, but also a greener future.
"We want to ensure that there are more green spaces incorporated into the development of our city," he said.
"We also want to ensure that any tree planting is sensible because there have been instances in the past where we've got that wrong. We're really committed to learning from that into the future."
Areas outside the city have also been highlighted in the strategy, including addressing tree cover limits in the northern suburbs.
'We understand that for some parts of our community in the northern suburbs where there are no trees, there are no green parks or lush lawns, that this is an opportunity for our city," Cr Gibson said.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief officer William Cassidy said a greener Launceston would have a "triple bottom line benefit."
"First of all, there's the social elements, green cities tend to attract more people. It will become a vibrant location," he said.
"There's the environmental benefit. Research has shown that if we don't do something now about greenery in the city, our city will get extremely hot.
"And of course, there is an economic benefit to greening the city. If we get more people to come into the city, make it more vibrant, greener then we'll attract more shoppers to our local business."
Mr Cassidy said the feedback so far from chamber members was "overwhelmingly positive" with support for a greener Launceston.
Once submissions close, the council will prepare an implementation plan and with with businesses and residents to put the plan into action.
People can read the draft strategy and provide feedback until March 31 via the Tomorrow Together Launceston website.
Alison Foletta
