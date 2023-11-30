The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hit to Labor in latest state political poll as independents surge

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest state voting intentions poll from EMRS shows a slight dip for Labor after months of small gains. Source:EMRS
The latest state voting intentions poll from EMRS shows a slight dip for Labor after months of small gains. Source:EMRS

Support for the Liberal government has increased slightly while votes for Labor are falling off towards independents, the latest opinion polling shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.