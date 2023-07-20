Former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has rubbished claims by some party members that she muzzled debate about policies or focused excessively on southern seats to the detriment of the party's overall electoral fortunes.
A number of present and former party members have claimed she was responsible for a dramatic slide in the party's fortunes between 2010 and 2018, and that the party leadership devoted fewer resources to the 2018 campaign of Greens Bass candidate Andrea Dawkins.
Ms O'Connor said: "It is offensive and untrue to suggest Andrea Dawkins was anything other than valued and supported during her time as our Bass MP.
"I spent plenty of time with Andrea in Bass, and worked hard to support her as an MP and candidate."
Ms O'Connor resigned from the parliament and party leadership last Thursday, but outlined plans to return to politics next year by contesting the Legislative Council seat of Hobart.
Ms O'Connor's departure from the political field - for the time being - came amid persistent grumblings from both current and former members about her leadership style and policies.
While there is no evidence that this criticism of her leadership played a part in the decision, Ms O'Connor gave the need to "renew the leadership" as among the reasons for her resignation.
Some of her internal critics blamed Ms O'Connor and partner Senator Nick McKim for the slide in the party's electoral fortunes over the past decade.
They claimed Ms O'Connor and former leader Mr McKim were too focused on their election campaigns to aid other Greens candidates, that they came across as too negative in media appearances, and that they have resisted control by the party executive at times.
"People are looking for a change in leadership, there's no question about that," said former Greens leader and member for Bass, Kim Booth.
He blamed Mr McKim for the party's loss of two seats in the 2014 election and Ms O'Connor's leadership for losing another seat in the 2018 election.
Ms O'Connor said Mr Booth's criticism of her leadership wasn't valid.
"Mr Booth hasn't been involved with the Greens since he resigned eight years ago," she said.
The Greens took five seats with nearly 22 per cent of the state vote in the 2010 election, but its vote had collapsed to just over 10 per cent by 2018 - enough to win it two seats.
A recent poll by EMRS showed its support presently around 15 per cent.
Ms Dawkins was contacted but declined to comment for this article.
Mr Booth said Ms O'Connor's earlier decision as a Minister during the Labor-Green government of 2010-2014 to sign the Tasmanian Forestry Agreement was a mistake that had tarnished the reputation of the Greens.
Ms O'Connor said it was "bizarre" that a former Greens parliamentarian would think it was a mistake to save more than half a million hectares of forests.
Another senior Greens member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ms O'Connor had spent too little time focusing on building grassroots support in the party.
"I think there were grounds for complaint about the lack of attention to the other areas; it was always about parliamentary priorities," the member said.
There was also tension at times between the Greens parliamentary group and the party state executive.
"In my opinion, Cassy interfered in party matters way too much, and I didn't think that was appropriate because the party needs to make its own decisions, its own policy decisions.
"The party should also be able to pull the parliamentarians into line as and when and if required, whereas I don't think the parliamentarians saw it in quite the same light."
Recent changes to the party's constitution centralised some decision-making and reduced instances where policy decisions needed to be approved by the grassroots membership.
"It's always been purported to be a party of grassroots where grassroots members are involved in policy development, but in reality, that's never happened."
Ms O'Connor denied claims that grassroots members were unable to influence party policy.
"Any suggestion that there was no room for policy debate in the party under my leadership is simply untrue," she said.
"Greens policies are decided by members and always have been. All members, including MPs, can contribute to policy development. Weve had plenty of robust policy discussions, and have for as long as I can remember," she said.
Former state convenor and Braddon Greens candidate Scott Jordan said he disagreed with much of the criticism of Ms O'Connor's leadership.
"I've always found her to be a forthright advocate; she has strong views ... and she doesn't shy away from the issues," he said.
"I've always found her to be willing to listen to the party, to have discussions, but that doesn't necessarily mean she has to agree with views that she doesn't agree with.
"She has always participated in the processes and respected those processes.
"She's been an outstanding representative for us, particularly in this period where we have had only two MPs in parliament, and by its nature has had to pick up a much greater workload than what we would have had with five MPs."
He said the loss of three seats between 2010 and 2018 was understandable, given the Greens were in government from 2010-2014.
"When you're in opposition, you build political capital; when you're in government, you spend that political capital; we see that across everybody; it's not unique to the Greens," Mr Jordan said.
He said the recent changes to the constitution that centralised much of the decision-making and took policy decisions out of the hands of the state grassroots membership were necessary, given the party's growth.
"The original party constitution was written when there were 100 members, now there's 1000, and the reality is ... some of the things that have previously been the sole function of state conference are just now too big.
"We had a constitution where half a dozen policies could be ratified at the conference, now we have 40-odd policy areas, and the capacity to get them all through in a day at the conference is just impossible."
He said the changes had, in fact, improved grassroots participation by allowing for more electronic balloting of the membership.
He disagreed with the criticism that not enough work was done by the leadership to help candidates in the North and North-West in recent elections.
"I think a lot of effort went into that campaign with Andrea Dawkins, and it, unfortunately, failed to get up, but it wasn't for lack of resources," he said.
As the Braddon candidate in that election, he said, the idea that money was "squirrelled into the two southern seats is just not correct".
He also said the suggestion that Ms O'Connor and Mr McKim alone made those resourcing decisions was false.
